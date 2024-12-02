Network International and NIPL enable UPI payments across UAE

This initiative aims to facilitate transactions for Indian tourists across Network International’s extensive merchant network in sectors such as retail, hospitality, transport, and supermarkets. The rollout of UPI acceptance will cover various establishments including retail stores, dining outlets, and tourist attractions like Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

Partnership details and objectives

The partnership aligns with the UAE’s efforts to improve its status as a prominent tourist destination and commercial hub. It anticipates a significant increase in Indian tourist arrivals, driven by factors such as business, work, and leisure travel. UPI, India’s largest instant payments system, with over 350 million active users, processed 14.04 billion transactions in May 2024 alone according to the official press release.

By integrating UPI acceptance into its POS terminals, Network aims to provide a secure method for cross-border payments, catering to Indian tourists and non-resident Indians (NRIs) with Indian bank accounts visiting the UAE. In the official press release, representatives from Network International, emphasised the partnership’s role in enhancing the UAE’s digital payments ecosystem and supporting merchants with advanced payment technologies.

In turn, representatives from Network International highlighted the benefits for the merchant network, anticipating enhanced payment capabilities through UPI-based apps. NPCI International officials further underscored the partnership’s objective to expand UPI’s presence internationally, promoting seamless payment experiences and advancing global payment solutions.





What does Network International do?

Network International is a digital payments company in the Middle East and Africa. Their purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. It operates in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants, and public sector companies. The company has over 2,000 digital payments experts based in its markets serving over 200 financial institutions and over 120,000+ merchants.