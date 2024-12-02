NetSuite acquires Venda to expand its ecommerce presence in Europe

Besides a European foothold, Venda will bring NetSuite supporting transactions in multiple currencies and languages.

NetSuite first launched SuiteCommerce in 2012. In 2013, the company acquired mobile POS software vendor RetailAnywhere.

Venda is a privately held provider of cloud-based (SaaS) ecommerce solutions, leveraged by almost 100 manufacturers and retailers to deliver a brand experience across online, mobile and in-store channels.

In May 2014, cloud-based financial applications provider Coupa has unveiled that its Coupa Cloud Procurement and Expense Management SuiteApp has achieved Built for NetSuite verification.