Netspend launches new X World Wallet





Following this launch, customers and clients will be given the opportunity to open a multi-currency account that can be leveraged in order to send, spend, and exchange funds, as well as earn points with purchases made every day. The payments can be made with physical cards, virtual cards, and tap-to-pay option account holders, and they can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted around the world.

Furthermore, users will be able to send money to other X clients in an instant, exchange currencies in real time, and hold funds in multiple currencies across the globe as well. The X World Wallet application was made available for download in the US for customers and users that use Apple Pay and Google Pay.











More information on the X World Wallet as the debit card of the Leagues Cup

The product represents a multicurrency travel wallet and a payments application that was chosen as the official debit card of the Leagues Cup in a campaign. The campaign of the X World Wallet is set to run throughout the inaugural tournament from the 21st of July to the 19th of August 2023.

Moreover, Netspend’s campaign will run during the Leagues Cup for a 30-second spot that will air on Applet TV, TelevisaUnivision, as well as the Jumbotron at any match, digital signage through the stadiums, and the automatic entry to the `Score Big` Sweepstakes. This campaign will offer fans the possibility to win a VIP game experience after they download and sign up for the X World Wallet product.

The X World Wallet Visa debit cards will be available on the X accounts of the customers, which are issued by Texas First Bank. The users can benefit from no offline or online purchase transaction fees, as well as no foreign conversion fees while using the cards. Standard ATM fees, as well as applicable FX rates, do apply while leveraging the tool.

The launch of the X World Wallet follows Netspend’s acquisition by Rêv Worldwide and Searchlight Capital Partners. In addition to the acquirement, the product launch was announced after Netspend’s partnership with the Leagues Cup, which aimed to offer customers who are connected by family or culture in multiple regions the needed services and tools that improve the overall client experience. The companies also plan to adapt and scale their suite of solutions in order to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of their users.