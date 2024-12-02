Netspend extends contract with Liberty Tax

The two companies have partnered to offer prepaid cards to Liberty Tax customers since 2010.

The new agreement gives Liberty Tax and SiempreTax+ customers the option of having their tax refund loaded onto the Netspend Liberty Tax Prepaid MasterCard and the Netspend SiempreTax+ Prepaid Visa Card.

Liberty Tax customers are able to enjoy the added benefits of Netspend’s powerful card solution to manage not only their tax refund, but their everyday finances.

The Netspend SiempreTax+ Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Republic Bank & Trust Company, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. The Netspend Liberty Tax Prepaid Mastercard is issued by Republic Bank & Trust Company, pursuant to a license by Mastercard International.

The Netspend SiempreTax+ Visa Prepaid Card may be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Certain products and services may be licensed under US Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787. Use of the Card Account is subject to activation, ID verification, and funds availability.