NetSpend and Western Union team up for co-branded prepaid card

NetSpend and Western Union will develop the co-branded card’s custom features jointly, via NetSpend’s proprietary payments platform, and both companies plan to deliver the card through a portion of their combined distribution networks later this year.

NetSpend has a network of 70,000 distribution locations and 130,000 reload points. Western Union offers its services in the US through a network that includes banks, national retail and grocery chains and independent locations.

In July 2013, global payment services company TSYS completed the acquisition of NetSpend.