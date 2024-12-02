Netskope gets USD 168 mln to protect businesses against threats in cloud apps

The startup has built a platform that helps businesses protect themselves against risks posed by employees using a range of apps and devices in the workplace. Netskope creates a layer, based in the cloud, which oversees the full range of all network activity. Once the platform is turned on by an IT department, it monitors in real time all apps and web sites that are visited by people on the network, including all of the well-known workforce collaboration, CRM, accounting and sales apps, as well as those less well known.

A dashboard will show to security and IT teams what information is being accessed and where, and allows them to set policies to limit usage, warn of bad practices and more.

As with the previous round, this Series F was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. Accel, Geodesic Capital, Iconiq Capital, Sapphire Ventures and Social Capital. The round brings Netskope’s total amount raised to just over USD 400 million.