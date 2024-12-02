NETS, Visa cards to be included in transport e-payment trial by LTA

After the completion of a pilot of the account-based ticketing (ABT) system with Mastercard, LTA will include NETS and Visa in the trial starting from December 2018.

ABT allows commuters to use their contactless credit or debit card on their bus and MRT journeys without the need to top up the cards. Their public transport rides will be charged in their credit or debit card bill, similar to contactless transactions made at retail merchants.

Commuters who hold NETS contactless bank cards from DBS/POSB, OCBC, or UOB can register their interest on NETS’ website from 3 December. For Visa, the pilot will be limited to an invited group of employees from Visa and participating banks.