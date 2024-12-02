Nets valued at USD 4.5 bln in IPO

After two and a half years after a group of Nordic banks sold the company for USD 2.56 billion to Advent International, ATP Private Equity Partners and Bain Capital, Nets priced its offering of 105 million shares on Nasdaq in Copenhagen at USD 22.6 apiece, nytimes.com reports.

Founded in 1968, Nets provides payment processing services for bank and card issuers in the Nordic and Baltic regions, as well as corporate customers in Denmark and Norway, and merchants.

Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Nordea acted as joint global coordinators on the offering. Lazard acted as financial adviser for Nets.