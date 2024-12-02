NETS rolls out NETSBiz for Singapore merchants

The Singapore-based cashless payments provider`s app is designed to help smaller merchants to accept payments on the spot. By using NETSBiz, these merchants would not need to generate an invoice.

Additionally, the app offers real-time records of transactions between different parts of the business, thus merchants can track payments conducted by their staff at different locations.

NETSBiz supports Singapore Quick Response Code (SGQR), which is the country`s unified payment QR code system.