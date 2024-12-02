Nets reveals strategic alliance with Przelewy24

The new joint Polish group under the holding company P24 DotCard includes Przelewy24 and Dotpay/eCard, which were recently acquired by Nets, a player in the European payments industry.

P24 DotCard is now one of the largest online PSPs in Poland. With a stake of 51%, Nets is a majority shareholder of P24 DotCard. The brands of Dotpay, eCard, and Przelewy24 are being retained.

In recent news, Nets and Swish, a Sweden-based payments app, have announced their collaboration on an in-store payments pilot programme that will expand to additional merchants after the summer of 2019 – being the first of its kind in Sweden.