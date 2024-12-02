NETS partners with Mint Payments for new POS solution

The new Mint white-labelled payment service is set allow Singaporean merchants to accept contact as well as contactless credit and debit card transactions on a single NETS terminal. It is expected to be useful for businesses using mobile devices and tablets.

Mint said the combination of the new solution with merchant’s existing POS system can fetch better efficiencies and cost savings in automation and reconciliation.

The partnership is in line with Mint’s strategy to bolster electronic payments in Asian markets.