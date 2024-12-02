Nets, migrating banks pass PCI audits on WAY4

The largest migrated customer portfolio consisted of over 1 million cards. Card portfolios of five banks in Finland, Norway and Denmark are already being processed on WAY4 and soon also the migration in Sweden will be completed.

For now, the payment transactions of more than 52% of credit cards in circulation in Finland are processed through WAY4. WAY4 card management functionality covers rule-based consumer account management and product pricing, online risk management and accounting. Nets has also implemented additional software modules, such as WAY4 Web-based Workbenches, WAY4 Instalments, and WAY4 Debt Collection.