Nets launches invoicing and payments services solution

Merchants only need their customers mobile number. PayCollect is an end-to-end solution for businesses that allow them to issue invoices and then let their customers make e-payments directly from a mobile device. This effectively moves merchants entire billing cycle online.

PayCollect will be progressively integrated with popular accounting packages so that companies can go fully electronic for the entire billing, payment and reconciliation cycle. For a start, accounting software MYOB will be supported. This will be followed by other software packages.

Small merchants such as tuition providers, florists, drycleaners, handymen without accounting packages only require their customers mobile numbers in order to bill them. After issuing e-invoices, small-medium enterprises can track payment status real-time and perform end-of-day reconciliation all within their accounting process.