Nets launches finger vein payments pilot in Denmark

Finger vein payments is a new way of making payments that works by scanning the structure of veins in customers’ fingers. In collaboration with CBS, Smart Payments and Fingopay, Nets has installed finger scanners at the check-outs in the business school cafeteria. Anyone with a Dankort (the Danish domestic card scheme), can enrol in the system and link the unique pattern of veins in their finger to their account.

The new payment type is similar to the biometric capabilities on smartphones that consumers are already comfortable with. Many models of smartphone can now be unlocked, and particular applications accessed, with a fingerprint. Finger vein payments are more secure than fingerprint biometrics because finger vein patterns are almost impossible to replicate and blood circulation must be detected for the payment to be authenticated.

Finger vein payments are similar as purchases made with the physical Dankort. Users can unlink the finger scanning function from their Dankort at any time if they no longer wish to make use of the technology.