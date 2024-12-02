





Through this partnership, Nets is set to integrate Klarna’s payment methods into its checkout for ecommerce merchant customers in the Nordic regions, including Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. The move aims to solidify Nets’ position in the payments industry, as it allows merchant partners to provide consumers with access to Klarna’s payment methods. In addition to requiring a single technical integration, consumers can pay with Klarna, having the ability to choose from a range of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and instalment products.According to Nets’ officials, the company aims to facilitate flexible, safe, and convenient payment for consumers shopping online. Considering that conversion rates at checkout rely on the availability of consumers’ preferred payment methods, the addition of Klarna’s solutions into Nets’ ecommerce platform focuses on delivering more choice and convenience, while also increasing conversion rates for merchants. Moreover, representatives from Klarna underlined that both companies intend to support the development of the Nordic ecommerce landscape by enabling merchants to provide the BNPL provider’s flexible payment options to consumers without requiring complex technical integration.Furthermore, being part of the Nexi Group, Nets is committed to helping both individuals and businesses of all sizes by improving how they pay and how enterprises accept payments. By simplifying payments and offering reliable solutions, the company intends to enable businesses and financial institutions to enhance their customers, create closer relationships, and expand together.