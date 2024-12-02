Nets Group rolls out JCB`s J/Speedy NFC mobile technology in Denmark

Through this agreement, Nets merchants with J/Speedy contactless terminals will be able to accept payments from JCB card members using their cards and smartphones in Europe. The expansion of EMV J/Speedy contactless standard in Europe is the latest development regarding the partnership between the two companies. According to the press release, JCB aims to integrate JCBs J/Speedy contactless payments to all merchants in Europe.

The solution combines Host Card Emulation (HCE) technology with JCBs J/Speedy contactless specification enabling Danish cardholders to tap and pay on their Android Phones at supermarkets and retailers across Denmark. J/Speedy is a JCB brand contactless payment solution that is compliant with NFC and EMV Contactless Communication Protocol Specifications.