Nets Finland launches pan-European payment terminal Npay

The Npay terminal software comes out of the Nexi Digital Finland hub, which was established in February 2023 to drive technological innovation within Nexi Group.











The new terminal technology provides merchants with an easy and versatile solution for accepting payments in physical stores and facilitates payment acceptance through popular card schemes, such as Visa and Mastercard, and is prepared for use with local schemes.

Officials from Nexi Digital Finland said that thanks to their team of over 140 innovative developers located in Espoo, Finland, they have successfully designed the Npay terminal to benefit their merchant customers. They see a strong need for pan-European payment solutions like this, and are looking forward to seeing the solution adopted by merchants across Europe.





More flexibility when accepting payments

Npay has been designed as a pan-European solution, to cater for the majority of merchants’ current and future needs. The solution aims to simplify payment acceptance for merchants and can be implemented on various payment terminal models, since the multi-platform design provides less dependency on specific vendors. Npay terminal distribution will start with SMEs in Finland and Sweden, followed by Nets Partners, and SMEs in Italy.

Commenting on this development, representatives from Nets said the new Npay terminal is a testament to the expertise that they have within the Finnish payment technology space. They have specialised experience that allows them to continue driving forward the advancement of European payments for businesses and consumers alike. The Npay terminal confirms the ambition of Nexi Group to innovate solutions locally and distribute these technological innovations on a pan-European scale.

Payment solutions company Nets is part of the Nexi Group. The development of the company reflects the evolution of the payments industry in recent years, rapidly becoming more international as companies consolidate to attain further scale. Nets Group and Nexi Group merged in 2021. Nets Group had already expanded into Finland in 2012 with the acquisition of Luottokunta.





What does Nets do?

Believing in simplicity and security as the foundation for growth and progress, Nets powers payment solutions for an easier tomorrow for banks, businesses, and consumers across Europe. Nets is a part of Nexi Group - a leading European PayTech.

