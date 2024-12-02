Nets, Bokis release lock-screen payment functionality

Users can now make payments from their lock-screen when they shop in the stores of Dansk Supermarked Group, and validate purchases over DKK 200 by using Touch ID. Dankort app users, or a mobile wallet from Spar Nord Bank, Sydbank, Nykredit Bank, Arbejdernes Landsbank, Lån og Spar Bank, together with any one of the 60 local banks in Denmark supporting My Wallet, can utilise the new functionality.

According to the company, in June 2017, Dansk Supermarked Group allowed a limited test group to trial the lock-screen Dankort mobile payment functionality in all Netto, Føtex, Bilka and Salling supermarkets. The functionality has now been extended to all users.