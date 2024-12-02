Nets and Vipps team up to digitise invoice payments in Norway

eFaktura, the e-invoicing solution of Denmark-based company Nets, will now be available across the Vipps platform. eFaktura distributes around 100 million invoices annually. Nearly 2.6 million customers use it in Norway.

The tie-up will support payments of digital invoices and bills in Vipps or through online and mobile banking. Banks, corporates and suppliers will not require system upgrades for gaining access to the new solution.

With 3,2 million users Vipps started as a P2P payment service and have since launched payment solutions for billing, online payments, invoicing and in-store payments. Recently, the company merged with players within payment and e-signing services, BankAxept and BankID, and together they develop services for both Norwegian and international users.