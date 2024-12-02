Nets and GIRO deliver instant payment platform in Hungary

The platform is now open for the Hungarian banks to test services.

As of the beginning of July, GIRO, with the support of Nets, will operate the platform in production, allowing the banking community to test and gain experience with instant payments.

This marks the fourth implementation of the RealTime24/7 platform that, in addition to Hungary, runs in Denmark, Italy and Slovenia. Currently Nets is also upgrading Norway to the RealTime24/7 platform.