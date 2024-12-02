NETS and DGN expand card acceptance in Singapore

This event was attended by executives from both organizations. The agreement aims to expand the acceptance of Discover Global Network cards, including Discover®, Diners Club International®, and Network Alliance cards, within Singapore.

NETS, a major acquirer in Singapore with over 130,000 acceptance points, will now allow Discover Global Network cardholders to use their cards at various Point-of-Sale (POS) locations across the country. These locations include sectors such as food and beverage, retail, convenience stores, and supermarkets.

NETS Group representatives noted that this partnership supports NETS in enhancing their service offerings for merchants. According to a study, merchants are seeking a wide range of digital payment options from a single provider. This agreement aligns with NETS' goal of connecting communities and empowering lives by facilitating more Discover card transactions for merchants.





Representatives of Discover stated that the alliance with NETS contributes to Discover's expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. They mentioned an increase in spending from global consumers in the region and emphasized the importance of offering diverse payment options for these shoppers.

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region saw a 34 percent increase in spending for Discover Global Network. This agreement with NETS is part of a broader effort to enhance payment opportunities for cardholders and increase customer reach for merchants. Similar initiatives have also been implemented in Australia and China, allowing Discover Global Network cardholders to make payments at numerous merchants across the region.





About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a digital banking and payment services company. Established in 1986, it has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company offers the Discover® card, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Discover Global Network includes Discover Network, PULSE®, and Diners Club International®, providing extensive merchant and cash access worldwide.