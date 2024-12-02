NETS and Alipay launch transport card for oversea tourists

Flashpay is a card that can be used on public transportation in Singapore, via Alipay before leaving home. Those who want to purchase the card log into their registered account via Alipay Wallet. An e-voucher will be sent to their account, with which they can collect their Flashpay card.

According to the World Tourism Cities Federation, Chinese tourists are most concerned about transportation when traveling abroad and tend to prefer taking public transportation overseas.

The same report notes that the Chinese travelers are becoming more comfortable with making travel arrangements online as opposed to going to a travel agency. In 2013, Chinese Online Travel Agents revenue was USD 191.3 million, an increase of 26.2% over 2012.

Nets is a provider of digital values through consulting and IT solutions. Nets have 2,800 employees in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Estonia.

In recent news, Alipay has revealed plans to open an office in Australia, to target local small and medium-sized businesses.