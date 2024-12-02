Nets acquires Paytrail for business expansion

Unlike the credit-card friendly US consumers, the Nordic population prefers to pay through bank transfers provided through direct linkages to your bank, where you can pay for your goods and services by logging in through your bank credentials.

Nets is a provider of digital values through consulting and IT solutions. Nets have 2,800 employees in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Estonia.

Paytrail is a licensed payment institution. They help more than 10 000 webshops and online services in several countries to provide a pleasant shopping experience for their customers.