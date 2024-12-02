NETOPIA Payments launches Click to Pay solution

Passkey FIDO (Fast Identity Online) represents an online checkout solution built on EMV global standards and is designed to create an enhanced digital payment experience, which is safer, faster, and doesn’t require manual card data entry.

The launch is supported by Mastercard who enables the rollout and the promotion of the solution across the Romanian market. Click to Pay represents is part of a strategy aimed at accelerating digitalisation in ecommerce and providing broader access to advanced global payment technologies in the Eastern European country.





What brings new to the table Click to Pay

The payment tech eliminates the need for manually entering card numbers (PANs) or temporary authentication codes during the payment process thanks to the Passkey technology. Thus, customers can easily select one of the cards saved and authorise a transaction within seconds, directly on the merchant’s checkout page, without additional redirections or digital hiccups.

The frictionless Click to Pay drives higher conversion rates and reduce cart abandonment, some of the most common challenges in ecommerce. The solution is already available at thousands of merchants worldwide and is supported by major card schemes as part of the transition towards a standardises and secure online checkout experience.







The perks of biometric authentication via Passkey

Passkey represents an advanced authentication method that uses biometrics (either fingerprint or facial recognition) or a device’s PIN instead of passcodes or one-time passwords (OTPs). Passkeys are linked to a user’s device and store payment data locally in a secure space. Thus, the payment process becomes simpler and more secure, protecting against fraud (including stolen devices or remote access to devices) and data breaches.

According to Mastercard officials, Click to Pay is the preferred option when shopping online for more than 50% of customers thanks to its convenience and ease of use. Customers can safely pay with a single click, while merchants benefit from boosted conversion rates.

The Click to Pay solution rolled out by NETOPIA Payments will be made available to all merchants partnering with the solution provider by Black Friday 2025 and can be directly integrated into the checkout page without requiring an additional implementation infrastructure.





About NETOPIA Payments

Founded in 2003, NETOPIA provides diverse electronic payment solutions and a series of connecting services. Currently, over 25,000 ecommerce businesses chose the platform to process online payments and 25% of all online card transactions in Romania are processed by the company.