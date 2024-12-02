Netopia mobilPay launches m-ticketing for the Romanian transportation system

To mark the introduction of the mobilPay Wallet payment in Cluj-Napoca, Alba Iulia and Turda, Netopia mobilPay, a mobile payment processor in Romania, along with Scala Assistance and the Public Transport Company (CTP) of Cluj-Napoca, provides to all users of the application three free transport tickets in Cluj-Napoca, for the first nominal trip ticket paid by mobile phone.

In order to benefit of the three free tickets, the users should acces get.mobilpay.com via mobile phone, download the app for Android or iOS, then register and confirm their credit card. The promotion resides in the refunding of the value of the tickets bought, at the same day when the payment is made. The campaign is available only for the acquisition of nominal tickets, not for the monthly and daily subscriptions.

The mobile payment of the ticket can be made even by users who didn’t confirm their card, due to the small value of the ticket, but only the users who confirm their cards will have acces to the promotion.

Founded in 2003, Netopia Sistem provides micro-payments via mobile phone through the web2sms.ro and mobilPay.ro services.