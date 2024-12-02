Nethone closes first external round of financing raising over USD 1 mln

Nethone is a global provider of AI-driven KYU (Know Your User) solutions based on artificial intelligence which helps enterprises fight against threats.

Nethone operates globally and supports entities from travel and ecommerce industries. Among their clients there are the eSky group performing in nearly 30 countries, the largest Brazilian airline Azul and Polish Airlines LOT. Since the beginning of 2018, the company has been cooperating with the financial sector, including the ING Group.

The company has developed its technology also thanks to EU grant from the National Center for Research and Development. Innovation Nest is Nethone’s first outside investor.