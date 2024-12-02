Netherlands: Rabobank provides m-wallet app on select Samsung devices

With its Convego AppWorld solution for smartphones, German technology group Giesecke & Devrient (G&D) provides the service platform for this solution for mobile payments and mobile value added services.

Thus, Dutch consumers are now able to use their Samsung S4 and Note 3 smartphones to pay for their shopping, check balances, store loyalty cards and to redeem digital vouchers via near field communication (NFC) in shops that are equipped with contactless terminals.

The Rabo Wallet is based on G&D’s mobile application platform Convego AppWorld and is supported by G&D’s Trusted Service Management (TSM) service for secure mobile payments.