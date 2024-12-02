Netherlands: PPRO, Alipay join sides to embed iDEAL into AliExpress

The partnership between PPRO and Alipay allows all Dutch consumers to pay with iDEAL for their online purchases at AliExpress. AliExpress is an international marketplace for Chinese webshops selling various goods to consumers, ranging from electronics to fashion wear.

AliExpress and Alipay are businesses of the listed Chinese Alibaba Group. Alipay offers online and mobile payment services to marketplaces. Alipay cooperates with over 200 financial institutions and provides payment solutions to almost 10 million small and micro-businesses transacting online. Back in 2013, Alipay surpassed the 300 million registered users.

iDEAL is an online payment method that has the largest market share in Netherlands. Over 53% of all online ecommerce payments in the Netherlands are purchased using iDEAL. iDEAL is an enhanced online bank-transfer that allows for real-time and swift payment using the environment of the shoppers home banking.

Already 20% of all iDEAL payments are done at foreign online stores. These foreign stores are located all over Europe and beyond, including the US, Brazil, Canada, South Africa and China. Foreign online stores need the iDEAL online payment method to succeed on the Dutch market.