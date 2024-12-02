The new system, OVpay, aims to simplify access to the transport system by solely requiring travellers to tap in and out their debit card, credit card or digital wallet.

OVpay is an open-loop system that features upgraded infrastructure and software that allows the Dutch to enjoy frictionless journeys and safe payments. Open loop payment solutions are popular in metropolitan areas such as London, New York, Milan or Sydney. However, up to this point, there has yet to be a nationwide launch such as this one.

What is more, OVpay has already been launched by Translink, the transaction processing provider in the Netherlands, and public transport companies. Consequently, all public transport means in the country, trains, trams, buses, and metros included, can now accept OVpay.













Mastercard’s role in the launch

The transition to a nationwide contactless transport payment system was facilitated by a partnership with Mastercard, as the payment-processing provider supported the implementation of mobility transaction processing rules that made the use of OVpay possible. As per the press release, Mastercard also ensured the incorporation of mandatory software updates and components.

The introduction of the nationwide contactless transit payment system improves navigation for transit users. Apart from the Dutch, visitors to the Netherlands will be able to enjoy the convenience of the new system. Among the key benefits OVpay brings are the fact that it helps reduce congestion, it increases efficiency and livability, and it confronts sustainability challenges.

As per the press release, Jan-Willlem van der Schoot, Country Manager for Mastercard in the Netherlands, outlined the advantages OVpay by saying that the implementation of the new system aims to improve the overall accessibility of public transport for the general public by tackling the common obstacles associated with payment that commuters often encounter when using public transportation.

Following the introduction of OVpay, transit users no longer need to utilise passes and tickets, except for those who have subscriptions.