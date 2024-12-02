Netherlands: EMS to accept JCB cards

EMS holds acquiring licenses for debit and credit card brands and aims to offer further acceptance capabilities to their customers throughout Europe. As such, via the partnership, it will expand the acceptance portfolio of JCB merchants throughout the Netherlands as EMS merchants will accept JCB cards starting in July 2014.

JCBI has been continuously increasing its presence in Europe by expanding its merchant network. Currently, card members can pay with JCB card at about 26 million merchants worldwide including several million in Europe.

The partnership with EMS will develop the acceptance of JCB at merchants across the Netherlands benefiting JCB card members visiting the region.

European Merchant Services (EMS) is a provider of customer-oriented payment services for merchants and e-merchants that are active in the European market. EMS offers merchants on location and e-merchants an omni-channel solution for the processing of domestic and foreign transactions with credit and debit cards, such as Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay, JCB, Maestro, Diners Club & Discover, V PAY, Visa Electron.

JCB, founded in Japan in 1961, is a global payment brand and a credit card issuer and acquirer. The JCB acceptance network includes about 26 million merchants in 190 countries and territories. JCB cards are now issued in 16 countries and territories, with more than 84 million card members.