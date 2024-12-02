Netherlands DIRK supermarkets implements SEQR

The roll out has started with the launch of four DIRK supermarkets located in Leiden. Further deployments are expected to take place during Q1 2016.

To use the SEQR mobile payment solution, customers connect their bank account to the SEQR app and after scanning the QR code at checkout, payment is completed within a few taps of their phone.

To ramp up adoption, SEQR offers customers a rewards program in addition to the convenience of paying with their mobile phone.

What’s more, SEQR customers can also transfer money to each other, sell goods by creating digital ads in MyShop and sharing them on social media, save their receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, pay for parking, and receive digital coupons and offers.

In recent news, Seamless has announced that as of 2016, consumers using the SEQR mobile payment solution will be able to make payments using any near field communication (NFC) enabled card terminal.