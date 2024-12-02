Netherlands: De Buren partners DHL, TNT

Via the partnership, these parcel delivery companies will have 50 extra unmanned pick up location throughout the country. DHL Parcel was only just starting with placing their own locker systems, following Parcel4Me and PostNL.

The automatic parcel stations from De Buren consist of lockers where customers can pick up or deliver their goods around the clock. By using these locker stations, DHL Parcel is expanding the possibilities for its customers to decide where and when they want to receive the goods they ordered online.

The lockers of De Buren can also be used as a return point, but only if the corresponding online store offers that option. The locations from the De Buren stations complement DHL Parcel’s own stations and its thousand manned DHL Parcelshops. De Buren lockers are not only used by ecommerce companies, but also by offline retail solutions, like pharmacies and dry cleaners.