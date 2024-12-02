Netflix trials a bypass of iTunes billing

Until September 30, new or lapsed Netflix subscribers in chosen markets across Europe, Latin America, and Asia will not be able to pay using iTunes and will be redirected instead to the mobile web version in order to log payment details directly with Netflix.

The countries where the billing test is running are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and Thailand.

The company has been gradually shifting its customer relationships on other platforms to develop more direct billing with its users, although Netflix is calling this a test. This test for payments comes at the same time that Netflix is making other tests and modifications to its service, including an experiment to see how video promos between episodes are perceived by users.