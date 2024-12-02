Netflix rolls out USD 2.8 mobile-only monthly plan in India

The new subscription tier restricts the usage of the service to one mobile device (and one concurrent stream) and offers only the standard definition viewing (~480p). Users can also enjoy the plan on their tablets, but several features such as the ability to cast (or mirror) the content to the TV are also restricted.

Netflix started to test a lower-priced subscription plan in India and some other Asian markets late in 2018. At a press conference in New Delhi, company officials said they currently have no plans to expand this offering to other regions. In addition, Netflix was testing a weekly subscription plan – that is no longer being pursued, officials said.

The announcement comes after Netflix reported that it added 2.7 million new subscribers in the quarter that ended in June 2019, fewer than the 5.1 million figure it had projected earlier in 2019. However, mobile devices are increasingly driving media consumption in India, and the streaming service’s users in the country are watching more content on mobile devices than users in any other country. Therefore, a cheaper plan could help the streaming service increase its user base in India, analysts say.