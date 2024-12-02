Netflix raises monthly fees for US subscribers

This is the first price increase since 2017. Prices for the standard plan, which allows streaming on two devices at the same time, will rise to USD 12.99 per month from USD 10.99, as Reuters reports.

The company’s plan that allows streaming on four screens in high definition, will increase to USD 15.99 from USD 13.99 per month, while the fee for its basic plan will rise to USD 8.99 from USD 7.99.

Earlier in August 2018, Netflix started testing a new payment method in 33 countries that would allow subscribers to switch out of iTunes billing.