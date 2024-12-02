Netevia raises USD 120 million from WhiteHorse

The funding comprises various debt facilities aimed at facilitating acquisitions, launching new products, and advancing strategic initiatives. According to representatives from Netevia cited by Yahoo Finance, the partnership with WhiteHorse Capital marks a significant step forward in the company's growth efforts. The financing is expected to support Netevia's ambition to expand its market presence with a diverse channel sales strategy in the fintech sector.

WhiteHorse Capital, known for providing debt financing to middle-market companies across multiple industries, including technology and financial services, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Netevia. Officials from WhiteHorse Capital emphasised their commitment to supporting Netevia's ongoing growth and operational success.

More information about the two companies

WhiteHorse Capital's investment strategy focuses on offering senior and subordinated debt to support refinancing, growth capital, acquisitions, buyouts, and balance sheet restructurings across its diverse portfolio of clients. The firm operates across the US and Europe, leveraging extensive industry experience to develop customised financing solutions.

Netevia specialises in delivering secure and efficient payment processing services for businesses across various sectors. The company integrates advanced technology with customer-centric approaches to meet the evolving demands of the digital economy.

In May 2023, Netevia announced its partnership with PaymentClub, a payment technology company that offers a range of financial solutions. At the time, Netevia officials indicated that the collaboration aimed to enhance the value offered to clients by integrating PaymentClub's financial solutions.

PaymentClub, was also focusing on its growth strategy, and the partnership with Netevia aimed to provide businesses with a comprehensive solution for managing financial transactions.