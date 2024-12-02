NETELLER launches in-wallet buy-and-sell cryptocurrency feature

As a result, wallet users can buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrencies via a recognised cryptocurrency exchange including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic and Litecoin, purchased using any one of 28 fiat currencies available in the NETELLER wallet.

All customers need to do is log in to their account, select ‘Crypto’ and in just a couple of clicks they have access to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, which are purchased and held by NETELLER via a recognised cryptocurrency exchange. The new cryptocurrency service is live in ten countries with plans to roll it out to more than 50 additional markets over the coming months and to extend the service to its NETELLER mobile app. Other features of the NETELLER wallet include the ability for customers to upload funds with multiple payment options and currencies.

Paysafe Group is a global provider of end-to-end payment solutions, with over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of over USD 80 billion, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations. For more information about Paysafe, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.