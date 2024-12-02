NetEase launches cross-border shopping website

New users can directly login to the website with their NetEase accounts. The definite date for emergence from the beta testing has not been released.

Kaola.com launched two models: bonded zone delivery and overseas direct mail. With bonded zone delivery, products will be purchased via centralized procurement and stored in bonded warehouses in China. With overseas direct mail, products will be shipped by overseas certified vendors and consumers can receive goods in seven to 30 days.

This new website marks NetEases latest attempt to gain traction in the ecommerce sector.

NetEase is a China-based internet technology company which provides online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce, developing and operating Chinese online games, e-mail services, advertising services, mobile applications and games, and web portals.