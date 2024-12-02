



As the online game division of NetEase, NetEase Games is a developer and publisher of video games. By partnering with Checkout.com, the company reportedly seeks to leverage the payment solution provider’s experience in cross-border payments and global acquiring capabilities to ultimately accelerate its global and commercial expansion.

Via the joint venture, Checkout.com will reportedly support NetEase Games' international markets, including Europe, the Americas, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

The global payments solution provider will also provide acquiring for international credit card networks like Visa and Mastercard and will extend optimisation solutions aimed to drive payment success rates and improve user experience. Moreover, Checkout.com will aid NetEase Games in developing payment interfaces that facilitate credit top-ups for players around the world across a range of NetEase Games.

NetEase Games’ decision in context

NetEase Games is a global developer and publisher of video game IP across a variety of genres and platforms. The company is responsible for developing and publishing games such as Knives Out, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, and Naraka: Bladepoint. Prior to news about this joint venture, NetEase Games secured partnerships with entertaining brands like Warner Bros or Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary).

According to the official press release, the partnership with Checkout.com was informed by the growing position of Chinese game developers in the worldwide mobile gaming market. As outlined in a study conducted by Sensor Tower, in May 2023, 43 game developers from China had secured positions in the top 100 highest-earning global mobile publishers, amassing a combined revenue of USD 2.1 billion.

Considering the evolving landscape, NetEase Games views expanding internationally as the next strategic move in its business strategy. However, to do so, the company needs support with aspects like effective localisation, social features, and an extensive selection of popular payment integrations, which play a crucial role in ensuring an effective game monetisation strategy.

Partnering with Checkout.com is a response to this business need, as the global payments solution provider can extend its experience in addressing such challenges.





Checkout.com’s recent developments

Checkout.com is a global payments solution provider that offers its modular payments platform to businesses that want to integrate payment solutions designed for the digital economy.

Earlier in 2023, the company announced the launch of an Identity Verification offering intended to improve customer onboarding and prevent fraudulent activities.