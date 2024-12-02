Netcomm Suisse joins Ecommerce Europe

Founded in June 2012, NetComm Suisse is the Swiss association of ecommerce operators and digital communication. NetComm Suisse supports the expansion of the sector, sustains associated business development and strengthens consumers’ confidence towards the online sales channel through trainings and seminars, events and workshops, lobbying activities and financing and promotion of research.

According to recently published facts and figures by Ecommerce Europe, which were conducted in collaboration with NetComm Suisse, the Swiss online environment is a strongly developing market. Just over 5.2 million Swiss citizens bought goods and services online, with a total online sales of EUR 9.1 billion in 2012. This equals an increase of 15.5% compared to 2011. Ecommerce in Switzerland was expected to grow by almost 12% to EUR 10.2 billion in 2013.

The Swiss are shopping outside of their national borders due to the relatively high prices in Switzerland, paired with the fact that each region in Switzerland borders a country with the same official language: France, Italy, Germany and Austria. Swiss shoppers spent EUR 7.3 billion online and offline in other countries in 2013.

