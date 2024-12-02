Netcoins, Simplex allow credit card payments for crypto purchases

For the moment, Netcoins allows its users to purchase crypto through its retail network, pre-paid vouchers, and online with account funds, which is basically done via bank transfers, bill payments, or wires. The partnership with Simplex adds another payment method for users to select, as the existing and new Netcoins customers can now purchase crypto directly with their credit cards at Netcoins.app.

Simplex is a licensed financial institution, which offers an online fraud-free payment processing solution, and enables merchants worldwide to accept credit card payments with zero exposure to chargeback risk. On the other hand, Netcoins aims to develop software, aimed to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor through brokerage services. It also enables a self-serve crypto purchase portal and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk.