Netclearance Systems launches m2BeaconPay m-payment solution

The mobile payment capability dubbed m2BeaconPay, is a contactless mobile payments solution that has the ability to run on lower power Wi-Fi and BLE beacon technology simultaneously for a number of smartphones.

The m2BeaconPay solution is a payment network agnostic mobile solution that supports in-venue customer engagement and payments through a small wireless device installed on premise. This patent-pending mobile solution supports Android, Blackberry, Windows and iPhones (4s and above) smartphones and tablets. The system does not require NFC infrastructure and can be integrated with a number of POS systems.

The m2BeaconPay solution can be integrated with mobile apps through our SDKs and REST-based server APIs. Customers can choose from a number of PCI compliant payment gateways such as PayPal, Stripe, Braintree and others.

The m2BeaconPay solution can also support QR code-based payments for merchants that already have optical scanners in addition to the newer forms of contactless engagement and payments through beacons.