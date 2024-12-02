Netclearance offers IoT payments to POS

mBeaconSAM comes in a mini SIM-card sized smart card that fits into existing card reader terminals and enables them for IoT payments transactions. The device allows terminals to accept payments from mobile-wallets in apps and it functions outside of NFC technology used by Apple, Samsung and Google wallets. It acts like a beacon, which brings the benefits of in-store proximity marketing with Apple iBeacon and Google Eddystone-compatible technology.

mBeaconSAM upgrades existing payment terminals to accept payments from smartphones or wearable devices using bluetooth low energy (BLE) technology. It is not limited by existing card-based NFC technology, enabling payments to be made on iOS, Android and other Bluetooth devices.

The smart card looks like a mini-SIM card and it contains BLE 5.0 functionalities that interface with the terminals readers via the standard PSAM interface. It performs functions including access control, mobile payments acceptance, mobile proximity marketing, workforce management, and customer identity verification.