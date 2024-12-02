Netcetera, Deutsche Kreditbank upgrade 3-D Secure process with biometrics

One of the largest card issuers in Germany hereby integrates the registration and payment authorization for card payments into their banking app. The implemented security procedure complies with the payment directive PSD2, dictated by the EU from September 2019. DKB customers activate their credit cards in the app securely for their online purchases. With over 4 million cards, Deutsche Kreditbank AG is one of the first major banks to offer a solution that allows cardholders to register directly for a security procedure in real time.

The 3-D Secure process has been simplified by integrating the functions of the previous DKB Card-Secure app into the banking app. This eliminates the need for a card registration process with an identity code sent by post or one-cent bank transfer. The strong authentication of the cardholder in the banking app is now also used for the 3-D Secure functionality. There, the user activates the card for 3-D Secure with a simple click and enters a TAN number for confirmation. In addition, the support of biometrics aims to simplify the secure payment process. After the checkout in the online shop, the sales details are presented to the user on the smartphone again.

The users identify themselves in the banking app with the biometric function supported by the device (e.g. by fingerprint or Face ID) and then releases the payment without having to enter a TAN number or password.