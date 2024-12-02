Netbank partners with DragonPay

According to the official press release, the Virtual Collection Accounts Solution offers a streamlined, efficient, and secure method for businesses to manage collections and payments. Dragonpay Corporation is the latest partner to benefit from Netbank's technology.



This new solution enables Dragonpay to offer its clients enhanced collection capabilities, leveraging virtual accounts to simplify the reconciliation process, improve transaction accuracy, and reduce operational costs.











About Netbank

Moreover, the Virtual Collection Accounts Solution allows Dragonpay to assign unique virtual accounts to its customers, enabling real-time monitoring and reconciliation of payments. This enhances the accuracy of transaction records as well as provides a more transparent and user-friendly experience for end-users.Under this partnership, Netbank aims to leverage technology to drive financial empowerment and inclusion. By providing banking solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses and individuals, Netbank continues to foster socio-economic growth across the Philippines.

Offering accessible and innovative banking solutions, Netbank bridges the gap between urban and rural areas, ensuring equal access to financial services for all Filipinos. With a focus on financial inclusion and socio-economic growth, Netbank provides tailored banking products and services to meet the unique needs of its customers.





About Dragonpay Corporation

Dragonpay Corporation is a provider of alternative online payment solutions in the Philippines. Dedicated to offering secure, reliable, and accessible payment options, Dragonpay enables businesses and consumers to conduct transactions with ease. Through continuous innovation, Dragonpay strives to enhance the digital payment landscape in the country.