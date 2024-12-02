Netagio lets customers trade Bitcoins for gold, GBP, EUR or USD

Netagio’s free-to-use accounts sit behind two-factor authentication security and can be set by customers to allow access only from preset, user-defined locations. Netagio customers can turn their Bitcoins into physical 100g gold bars that will be insured and stored in a maximum-security vault in a storage facility in Switzerland.

Netagio customers can also turn any gold that they have into Bitcoins - they need to convert the gold into 100g bars and have them delivered to Netagio, which will credit the customers account with Bitcoins. Gold can also be delivered to a customer’s address, at the customer’s expense.

The exchange rate is calculated on the most recent Bitcoin and gold prices and Netagio charges a competitive 1.99% commission on the purchase, which is paid in Bitcoins. Customers buying gold with Bitcoins will also be charged a storage fee of 0.3% per annum, again payable in Bitcoins.

