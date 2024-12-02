net mobile implements m-payment service for Sony Network Entertainment

NTT DOCOMO customers can now pay for PlayStation Store and Sony Entertainment Network content via their mobile phone bills.

The content includes downloaded games, movies, TV shows and Sony’s Music Unlimited Service, as well as additional features and add-ons.

Access to the payment service works via the Sony Entertainment portal or via the PlayStation Store on PlayStation 3 (PS3). Once there, users can select the payment option mobile and confirm their purchase with their NTT DOCOMO credentials.