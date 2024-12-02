net-m enables m-payment in Google Play for Telefonica O2 UK customers

In addition to the UK, net-m operates the technical and operational interface between Google and network operators in ten other countries. Approximately 100 million mobile customers worldwide can purchase digital goods such as apps, books, games, movies and music from Google Play with an Android smartphone, and settle accounts with their existing mobile phone contract.

net mobile AG is an international provider of mobile value-added services and payment solutions. Founded in November 2000, net-m provides customers with credit card programmes, PSP and mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) services. Since December 2009 NTT DOCOMO is the main shareholder with approximately 87% share ownership.

In recent news, net-m has implemented a payment service for Sony Network Entertainment and Sony Computer Entertainment on behalf of the Japanese network operator NTT DOCOMO.