net-m enables direct carrier billing in the Philippines

Smart commissioned the NTT DOCOMO subsidiary net mobile AG (net-m), a provider of Google carrier billing integrations solutions, to implement the service.

Smart serves about 55% of the mobile market in the Philippines and has more than 20,000 mobile broadband stations, of which more than half are 4G capable.

With direct carrier billing for Google Play being available to Smart subscribers, users are enabled to make in-app purchases even without a credit card.

In October 2014, French mobile operator Bouygues Telecom announced expanding its m-payment offer by partnering with net mobile AG.