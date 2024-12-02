net-m enables direct carrier billing for Bouygues Telecom customers

As a result of the partnership, Windows Phone users will now be able to pay for digital goods such as applications and games via their mobile phone bill.

net mobile AG is an international provider of mobile value-added services and payment solutions. Founded in November 2000, net-m provides customers with credit card programmes, PSP and mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) services. Since December 2009 NTT DOCOMO is the main shareholder with approximately 87% share ownership.

In June 2014, net mobile AG entered a strategic partnership with Google and mobile network operator Telefonica O2 UK, to enable mobile payment in Google Play Store for the customers of O2 UK.